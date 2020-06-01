Twitter Flags Rep. Gaetz For 'Glorifying Violence' Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:29s - Published 1 hour ago Twitter Flags Rep. Gaetz For 'Glorifying Violence' The company applied the label Monday after he called for the U.S. to "hunt down" members of Antifa "like we do those in the Middle East." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this ❌🇺🇸New Republitarian❌🇺🇸 Twitter Flags Tweet by Rep. Gaetz for ‘Glorifying Violence’ https://t.co/odMmLV5vzC via @epochtimes 32 minutes ago ORNGBRL Twitter Flags Tweet by Rep. Gaetz for ‘Glorifying Violence’ https://t.co/aSe59FGUou Download The Epoch Times app… https://t.co/UfgM3cVxuj 47 minutes ago 🌊#LiberateAmericaFromTrump💖#BidenDemings2020 RT @defeat_gop: Twitter flags tweet from Rep. Matt Gaetz about wanting to 'hunt down' protesters, noting that it glorifies violence #SmartN… 52 minutes ago @Defeat_GOP Twitter flags tweet from Rep. Matt Gaetz about wanting to 'hunt down' protesters, noting that it glorifies violence… https://t.co/gX5ggA2iVo 1 hour ago FLinPINSTRIPE Gaetz tweet about Antifa flagged for glorifying violence https://t.co/WvylTyPLoS 2 hours ago PulpNews Crime #Twitter Flags #Florida Congressman #Matt Gaetz For 'Glorifying #Violence' - Jun 2 @ 4:54 PM ET https://t.co/rUXXTbrLi3 2 hours ago Henry RT @CBSMiami: #Twitter has flagged Florida Representative Matt Gaetz’s post for "glorifying violence." https://t.co/2LIfMZfjTn 2 hours ago CBS4 Miami #Twitter has flagged Florida Representative Matt Gaetz’s post for "glorifying violence." https://t.co/2LIfMZfjTn 3 hours ago