New York City nurses and healthcare workers chanted " Black Lives Matter " and took to their knees on Tuesday to honor protesters calling for an end to police brutality.

Nurses joined hundreds of protesters chanting "Black Lives Matter." The two groups then thanked each other and cheered.

New York has seen five days of protests following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died last week as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

Floyd's death has reignited the issue of excessive police force, especially against African Americans, and raised tensions on the front lines where officers have faced off against sometimes hostile crowds.