Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local business offers location to return looted items

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Local business offers location to return looted items

Local business offers location to return looted items

Michael Ray is dedicating his business to serve as a drop-off location for people who may have stolen something, and want to return it.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StellaGrace41

StellaGrace RT @alaerrebhi_tv: Michael Ray, manager of the Groove Lounge at 1210 Broadway, said he wants to help people do the right thing. The no-ques… 2 hours ago

alaerrebhi_tv

Ala Errebhi Michael Ray, manager of the Groove Lounge at 1210 Broadway, said he wants to help people do the right thing. The no… https://t.co/wbkQJYoKnx 2 hours ago

11AliveNews

11Alive News New car wash business offers free hands-free washes for grand opening https://t.co/fwxyMpZ1Sz 5 days ago