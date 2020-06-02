Local business offers location to return looted items Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:48s - Published 1 hour ago Local business offers location to return looted items Michael Ray is dedicating his business to serve as a drop-off location for people who may have stolen something, and want to return it. 0

