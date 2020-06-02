Local business offers location to return looted items
Michael Ray is dedicating his business to serve as a drop-off location for people who may have stolen something, and want to return it.
StellaGrace RT @alaerrebhi_tv: Michael Ray, manager of the Groove Lounge at 1210 Broadway, said he wants to help people do the right thing.
The no-ques… 2 hours ago
Ala Errebhi Michael Ray, manager of the Groove Lounge at 1210 Broadway, said he wants to help people do the right thing.
The no… https://t.co/wbkQJYoKnx 2 hours ago
11Alive News New car wash business offers free hands-free washes for grand opening https://t.co/fwxyMpZ1Sz 5 days ago