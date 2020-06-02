New rules, new protocols and social distancing are all apart of the equation now.

Many people finally got what they wanted, the ability to go out to a restaurant.

Fisherman's Crab Deck on Kent Island works through new rules and protocols

RESTAURANT.

NEW RULES, NEWPROTOCOLS AND SOCIALDISTANCING ARE ALL APART OFTHE EQUATION NOW.

WMAR 2NEWS'S DON HARRISON WAS ON THESHORE TO SEE HOW ONERESTAURANT DID FOR THEIR FIRSTWEEKEND SERVING CUSTOMERS INMONTHS.PKG Nats: It's been a greatrun, except for lately...Track: Andy Schulz is one ofthe owners at Fisherman's CrabDeck on Kent Island.

He'stalking about a 19 year runthat had more steam in it thana tasty crab on one of histables but, since March theyhave been shut down and theygot the word late last weekthey can be open in two days.Sot: If you have alcoholservice that needs to beordered, Pepsi needs to beordered all these things needto be ordered ahead... Track:Although Shulz is grateful tobe open, ordering food anddrink at the same time everyother restaurant is doing itis a challenge.

After all thehurdles, he said things wentgreat this weekend.

Sot: Wewere able to put people in thepavilion, we spread everybody6 or 8 or 10 feet.

Whateverthe minimum was, we we're morethan that and it worked outwell because we have a bigfootprint here.

Track: Thestaff was in compliance, thecustomers were sitting farapart and for the most partpeople followed the new rules.Sot: We took our normalseating and stretched it out,elongated everything.

Wedidn't lose much seating, wejust maximized our space.Track: Bottom line, we're allin this together.

Embrace thenewness and find a way to makeit work.

Sot: It's the newnorm.

Is it going to last amonth yes, is it going to lasttwo months yes.....Track;...and now that theweather has changed, outsidedining sounds like a perfectidea.

On the eastern shore, DHAND DON'T FORGET━ A LOT OOUR LOCAL BUSINESSES NEED