B-I-N-G-O Spells 'You're Under Arrest'

An 84-year-old gambling addict has been arrested in Spain and is being charged with murder.

Newser reports the Spanish press has dubbed him 'El asesino octogenario del bingo'β€”the Octogenarian Bingo Killer.

The victim was an 83-year-old woman in Fuenlabrada, near Madrid.

She was stabbed to death in her home.

However, police say there was no sign of forced entry, suggesting that she knew her killer.

A large amount of the woman's jewelry, along with $7,000 in cash had been stolen.

She was known to have played bingo with the suspect.