B-I-N-G-O Spells 'You're Under Arrest'

An 84-year-old gambling addict has been arrested in Spain and is being charged with murder.

Newser reports the Spanish press has dubbed him 'El asesino octogenario del bingo'—the Octogenarian Bingo Killer.

The victim was an 83-year-old woman in Fuenlabrada, near Madrid.

She was stabbed to death in her home.

However, police say there was no sign of forced entry, suggesting that she knew her killer.

A large amount of the woman's jewelry, along with $7,000 in cash had been stolen.

She was known to have played bingo with the suspect.