students applying for aid

Filing the FAFSA for college during the coronavirus pandemic is down... and that has some concerned.

The kentucky council on postsecondary education says the number of students filing the free application for federal student aid... known as the fafsa form... is down almost four percent.

They say that could leave some students and parents unprepared financially for the fall 20-20 semester.

The council says filling out the form can help with some of the unease in planning and attending college... especially during a stressful time.

More than $120 billion in federal grants, loans and work-study funds go to help students pay for college or vocational training each year.

About 20 million fafsa forms are submitted each year.

