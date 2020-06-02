West Union Cafe owners say the community is helping make a stressful time a little better

Is ready "for more customers" now that the state of illinois is in stage-"3" of re-opening.

Caé owner "kaycee adams" is "expanding outdoor seating" in her restaurant "to help with social distancing".

"adams says"..

She's overwhelmed by all the community's support.

"several customers" purchased picnic tables to help her out.

"she says"..

That she greatly appreciates her customers..

And is happy to be back-at-work.

//////// /////// "i can't wait to get people back in to see our renovations that we have done and just to see everybody and hear everybody tell their stories of what they have been doing during quarantine."

/////// "the west union caé"..

Is open "monday" through "saturday" from "6"-in the morning until "8"-o'clock at night.

And on sundays..

The caé closes at