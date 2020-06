Powerful moment French protesters kneel to honor victims of police violence in Nantes Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published 2 hours ago Powerful moment French protesters kneel to honor victims of police violence in Nantes Hundreds of people marched through Nantes, France to honour the memory of Adama Traoré and George Floyd, both victims of the police. 0

Hundreds of people marched through Nantes, France to honour the memory of Adama Traoré and George Floyd, both victims of the police. As they reached one of the main place of the city, they hold a minute of silence for all the victims of police violence on Tuesday (June 2).





