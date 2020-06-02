Keller @ Large: Will Trump's Hard Law And Order Stance Work?
President Trump said he would use the U.S. military against protesting citizens if the unrest did not end.
WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.
MA TV News Keller @ Large: Will Trump's Hard Law And Order Stance Work? - CBS Boston https://t.co/8s8csU9714 40 minutes ago
WBZ | CBS Boston News Keller @ Large: Will President Trump’s Hard Stance On Law And Order Work? https://t.co/7vL1is1xBU 53 minutes ago
Trump Says He May Invoke the Insurrection Act, Here's What to Know About ItTrump Says He May Invoke
the Insurrection Act,
Here's What to Know About It In prepared remarks in the
White House Rose Garden on Monday,
President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the
U.S...
Trump vows to send troops into cities as protests rageU.S. President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to use force to end violent protests in American cities. This report produced by Chris Dignam.