Minne 'Sno' Da Opens Up

Beaches are closed for the summer in rochester because of the covid-19 pandemic.

With today's scorching heat - and no where to take a dip - how are you staying cool?

Keeping cool-vo-1 keeping cool-stinger-4 kimt news 3's annalise johnson is speaking to a local business that wants to help you beat the heat.

She joins us live.

Annalise?

Live keeping cool-live vo-5 yeah i'm here at the minnesnoda shave ice trailer - at the former ace hardware building on the corner of 37th street and west river parkway.

Something cool like a shave ice is something we all crave on a rochester, mn today is opening day for the trailer.

The krause family had to find a new place to park minnesnoda because their usual spot - foster arend beach and park - is closed because of covid-19.

The family debated opening the business at all this summer - but ultimately decided to go for it.

They're hoping a hot day like today will bring in customers looking for a way to cool off - especially with now lowerthird2line coronavirus:nick krause minne'sno'da shave ice there's really nothing else for the kids to do and that's what this is for, right?

So with foster arend being closed, where we were parked last year, with the beach being closed we hope that people will want to take their kids somewhere and they hope they'll come here keeping cool-live sot-4 the trailer will be parked at this location until further notice.

However - that is dependent upon if this building sells or not this summer.

Live in rochester- annalise johnson kimt news 3 thank you annalise.

The krause family had a full schedule of summer events they planned to bring the shave ice trailer too - but they've all been canceled rona latest tz-sotvo-1 lowerthirdbanner coronavirus:will ny see a spike in cases?

