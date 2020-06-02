VFW Waits To Reopen Inside

VFW post 12-15 in Rochester is more than a restaurant but a community for local veterans

Lowerthird2line talent coronavirus:amy fleming [email protected] coverage you can count on restaurants have been busy - as today is the second day patios are open across minnesota.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson takes us to one establishment with a purpose that's more than just serving food.

She joins us live now to explain.xxx live vfw-live vo-2 amy -- v-f-w post 12-15 in rochester is more than a restaurant but a community for local veterans.

As you can see their parking lot has been transformed into a patio.

Reopening minnesota underway they can serve a maximum of 50 customers outside as long as they adhere to safety guidelines.

Tables are spaced a part - and servers are wearing gloves and masks.

The v-f-w is still waiting to open the inside of the building which includes their events center.

In the weeks it's been closed - vets have been missing a space that's their own.xxx vfw-live sot-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:david rude quarter master, vfw post 1215 and it's not that we sit around telling war stories because none of us do, but it's just the camaraderie with other veterans, but the public is welcome too all we ask from them is that they sign the guest book.

Vfw-live sot-3 so now it's wait and see for the v-f-w until minnesota governor tim walz announces the next reopening phase.

Live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3.

/ the scheduled events inside the v-f-w's events center have been cancelled as they wait to reopen.

/ keeping cool-stinger-3 pools and beaches