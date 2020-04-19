New local image service provides local stock photos to businesses and organizations

There's "a new local image service" to tell you about!

It's called "terre haute stock".

What this is..

Is an online library that provides "high quality images".

And these pictures have been captured "by area photographers".

"terre haute stock" has pictures of local landmarks, parks, churches, cityscapes..

Just to give you an idea of what you can find there.

"this site is a platform to give those photographers a creative outlet to showcase their work, but also gives businesses and organizations the opportunity to access that and to license that and to showcase our community ."

businesses and organizations can jump on the site..

Find an image they like..

And use it for example for marketing, social media and advertising.

They basically take the legwork away from you to help you for a fee.

To learn more about how "terre haute stock" works, "th fees involved", and to just see the more than "15"-hundred images that continues to grow..

Go