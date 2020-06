Shots Ring Out in Front of the Las Vegas Federal Building Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 01:19s - Published 52 minutes ago Shots Ring Out in Front of the Las Vegas Federal Building Occurred on June 1, 2020 / Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Info from Licensor: "We were peaceful protesters at the Federal building in downtown Las Vegas when an armed person walked alone with a gun on his side and marched straight up to the police and he was shot dead and everyone went running." 0

