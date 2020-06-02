McAtee shooting video best

And i'm tom kenny.

It's a scene that continues to play out all over the country.... clashes between protesters and police.

As we reported on monday... a louisville man was killed during a protest... as police and national guard soldiers fired on a crowd of demonstrators after they say shots were fired at them.

Now... police say new video shows the man who died... fired a gun as officers approached.

This is surveillance video from david mcatee's business..released by louisville police today.

You can see several people inside the business... when mcatee... who is in the red and yellow shirt... appears to fire a gun from the door.

The video also shows the scene outside.... as soldiers and police officers move in toward the parking lot of the business with weapons drawn.

Then... after what appears to be gunfire coming from the business... that's on the right hand side of your screen... officers and soldiers start firing.

Governor andy beshear spoke about the shooting during his daily coronavirus briefing.

He says it's believed mcatee died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

According to beshear... six handguns and a shotgun were taken from mcatee's business.

The governor says he has authorized the kentucky state police to investigate the shooting.

