#BlackOutTuesday Takes Over Social Media As Corporations Are Urged To Go Silent In Solidarity Against Racism

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:09s - Published
You may have noticed your social media feed was filled with black tiles in observance of Black Out Tuesday.

It is a call to action to disrupt and dismantle racism.

CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

