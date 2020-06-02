#BlackOutTuesday Takes Over Social Media As Corporations Are Urged To Go Silent In Solidarity Against Racism
You may have noticed your social media feed was filled with black tiles in observance of Black Out Tuesday.
It is a call to action to disrupt and dismantle racism.
CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
