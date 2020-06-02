Mayor and governor at odds over NYC looting

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that New York City police failed in their duty to stop looting and other criminal activity during protests the previous night, and that the city's mayor had refused help from the National Guard .

Businesses in midtown Manhattan were left picking up the pieces Tuesday after a night that saw looting across New York City The late-night vandalism came after a day of peaceful citywide protests calling for an end to racial inequality...and despite an 11pm curfew.

Apparel stores like Foot Locker, jewelry retailers and New York mainstay Macy's Herald Square were all targets of theft - leaving broken glass windows and graffiti behind.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and the states’ governor Andrew Cuomo are now at odds over what to do next.

De Blasio on Tuesday spoke against the use of the National Guard in his city and instead called for local community leaders to step up: “The National Guard should not be brought here, we have 36,000 police officers.

(flash) We are going to beat it back by asking authentic leaders of communities to step forward.

Community leaders, civic leaders, clergy, elected officials, all the people who actually represent communities.” Meanwhile, Cuomo criticized the mayor and the NYPD for not doing enough.

“...the NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night.

(flash) Look at the videos, it was a disgrace.

(flash) I think the mayor underestimates the scope of the problem, I think he underestimates the duration of the problem, and I don’t think they've used enough police to address the situation.” New York City was already reeling as the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., and now is one of the many cities convulsed by protests and demonstrations that at times have turned violent over the killing of George Floyd.

Former New York resident and current U.S. president Donald Trump added his two cents to the situation in NYC, tweeting Tuesday: "New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum.

The Governor refuses to accept my offer of a dominating National Guard." New York City’s curfew has been moved up Tuesday night to 8pm, three hours earlier than the night prior.