Cyclone Nisarga: People living near sea shifted to rehabilitation centre in Dahanu area

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:58s
Cyclone Nisarga: People living near sea shifted to rehabilitation centre in Dahanu area

Cyclone Nisarga: People living near sea shifted to rehabilitation centre in Dahanu area

Due to the upcoming threat of Cyclone Nisarga, around 70 residents of Dahanu-Agar village, which is located near the sea coast, have been shifted to a rehabilitation centre in Dahanu area.

All precautionary measures of COVID-19 have been taken by the authorities.

One of the volunteers said, "All arrangements have been made here for males, females and even for the unwell people.

COVID-19 precautionary measures have also been undertaken here." The cyclone is likely to make landfall near Alibaug on June .

