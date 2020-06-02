Global  

Minn. Department Of Human Rights To Launch Civil Rights Investigation Into MPD Following George Floyd’s Death

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:48s - Published
There's now a civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis police department, Jennifer Mayerle reports (1:48).

WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 2, 2020

