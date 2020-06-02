Minn. Department Of Human Rights To Launch Civil Rights Investigation Into MPD Following George Floyd’s Death
There's now a civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis police department, Jennifer Mayerle reports (1:48).
WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 2, 2020
