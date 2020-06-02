Global  

Worldwide Demonstrations Sparked by George Floyd Killing

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Worldwide Demonstrations Sparked by George Floyd Killing

Worldwide Demonstrations Sparked by George Floyd Killing

After a week of unrest in the U.S., nations across the globe joined in protesting the death of an unarmed, black man, George Floyd from Minneapolis.

