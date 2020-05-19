Global  

How To Defend Your IP Address And Keep Hackers Away
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s
How To Defend Your IP Address And Keep Hackers Away

How To Defend Your IP Address And Keep Hackers Away

Every computer has an Internet Protocol address that reveals the user's general location and helps identify your computer.

The IP address is a series of numbers separated by decimal points, and looks something like "198.169.0.100." According to Business Insider, just knowing that sequence of numbers could allow hackers to disable some parts of the internet browsing experience.

Using third-party programs or services, someone with your IP address could possibly block you from reaching certain websites.

To secure your IP address, consider installing a firewall and a VPN.

Most routers have built-in firewalls, but you should contact your router manufacturer or internet service provider to learn about your setup.

A VPN hides your IP address from all outside users, making it extremely difficult for someone to uncover your IP address or monitor your online activity.

