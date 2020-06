Palm Beach County organization helps African Americans cope with trauma of George Floyd's death

From video to pictures or posts on social media, the killing of George Floyd has sparked international protests surrounding how African American people are treated in our country.

SPARKED INTERNATIONAL PROTESTSSURROUNDING HOW BLACK PEOPARE TREATED IN OUR COUNTRY.WPTV NEWS CHANNEL FIVESSABIRAH RAYFORD SHOWS YOU HOWA LOCAL NON PROFIT IS HELPINGTHE BLACK COMMUNITY COPE WITHFEELINGS OF TRAUMA FROMGENERATIONS OF RACIALINJUSTICE WHILE SAYING NOW ISTHE TIME TO MOVE FORWARDTOWARD REAL CHANGE.PKG:“EMOTIONAL ANDPSYCHOLOGICAL TRAUMA FROM ERASFROM DECADES AGO IS NOW COMINGFULL CIRCLE” MENTAL HEATHPRACTITIONER AND CERTIFIEDTRAUMA PROFESSIONAL SABRINAHARRIS SAYS THE VIDEO OF APOLICE OFFICER PINNING GEORGEFLOYD TO THE GROUND WITH HISKNEE ON HIS NECK IS BRINGINGUP BURIED EMOTIONS FOR SOME INTHE BLACK COMMUNITY.“THESITUATION WITH MR. FLOYD ISNOT SOMETHING THATITUNIQUE SO WHEN YOU LOOK ATHISTORICAL TRAUMA IT KIND OFPUTS IT IN THE REALM OF SAYINGWE HAVENGET OVER THE PAST INCIDENTSBEFORE THE NEXT ONE ISPRESENT” HARRIS IS ALSO THEFOUNDER OF HOUSE OFLOVEILLIONAIRES A NON-PROFITTHAT HELPS PEOPLE OVERCOMETRAUMA AND ADDRESS MENTALHEALTH ISSUES.

ON SATURDAYHARRIS WILL HOSTS A PANEL ONFACEBOOK TO TALK ABOUT THEIMPACT OF FLOYDHOW TO REBUILD ON FROM THATTRAUMA.“ITPHASE RIGHT NOW.

WE NEED TO BEIN A SOLUTION ORIENTEDPOSITION AND THAT REQUIRES USTO COLLECT OUR EMOTIONS ANDMAKE SURE WE ARE TAKING CAREOF OUR SELF CARE AND WELLNESSACROSS THE BOARD AND MAKE SUREWE ARE READY FOR THE LONGTERMPURSUIT OF JUSTICE” (REV.J.R.

THICKLIN, PRESIDENT OFPALM BEACH COUNTY CLERGY)“WEAND UNDERSTAND IT EASY TO TALKABOUT WHAT IS UNNECESSARY WHENYOUREV.

J.R.

THICKLIN PRESIDENTOF PALM BEACH COUNTY CLERGYALLIANCE SAYS HEWITH HARRIS ON A MOVEMENT SHECALLS 5 STEPS FORWARD ZEROSTEPS BACKBOTH AGREE WILL NEED ALLIESFROM ALL OVER.

(REV.

J.R.THICKLIN PRESIDENT OF PALMBEACH COUNTY CLERGY)“IT WONBE THE WORDS OF OUR ENEMIESTHAT WE REMEMBER, BUT THESILENCE OF OUR FRIENDS.

AQUOTE BY DR. KING, THAT MEANSTHAT ITBE WELL ENOUGH ON YOUR SIDEWITHOUT CONSIDERING MYBROTHERS AND SISTERS THAT AREBEING OPPRESSED” REPORTING INPALM BEACH COUNTY, SABIRAHRAYFORD, WPTV NEWS CHANNEL5.THE PALM BEACH OUTLETS CLOSEDEARLY AGAIN TODAY.

STORESCLOSED AT 5 PM.

ON S