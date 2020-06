Man Who Drove Tanker Into Crowd Of Protesters Released Without Charge

Bogdan Vechirko drove an 18-wheeler truck into a large group of people who were peacefully protesting on Sunday on a Minneapolis highway.

The truck driver drove past protesters gathered on the shoulder, then stopped just short of hitting people in his path.

He eventually stopped and was beaten up when he exited the empty tanker truck.

Authorities did not explain why driving on a completely empty I-35 freeway didn't raise any red flags to Vechirko.