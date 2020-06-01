Global  

Mr. Peabody & Sherman movie clip - Time Crash

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:58s - Published
Mr. Peabody & Sherman movie clip - Time Crash - Mr. Peabody (Ty Burrell), Sherman (Max Charles), and Penny (Ariel Winter) rush to rectify the tears in their timeline.

Plot synopsis: Mr. Peabody (Ty Burrell), the most accomplished canine in the world, and his boy, Sherman (Max Charles), use a time machine called the Wabac to embark on outrageous adventures.

However, when Sherman takes the Wabac without permission to impress his friend Penny (Ariel Winter), he accidentally rips a hole in the universe and causes havoc with world history.

It's up to Mr. Peabody to mount a rescue and prevent the past, present and future from being permanently altered.

Cast: Allison Janney, Ariel Winter, Dennis Haysbert, Guillaume Aretos, Lake Bell, Lauri Fraser, Leila Birch, Leslie Mann, Max Charles, Mel Brooks, Patrick Warburton, Stanley Tucci, Stephen Colbert, Stephen Tobolowsky, Tom McGrath, Ty Burrell, Zach Callison

