Dallas County Sees Record Number Of New Coronavirus Cases (257) And Deaths (16)

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:28s
Dallas County Sees Record Number Of New Coronavirus Cases (257) And Deaths (16)

Dallas County Sees Record Number Of New Coronavirus Cases (257) And Deaths (16)

To the extent possible, please find ways to maintain 6 foot social distancing, wear a face covering when in crowds," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Erie County’s total of Covid-19 cases surpasses 6,000

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reported 43 new cases of Covid-19 in Erie County on Sunday,...
bizjournals

3 new coronavirus deaths in Oregon, cases increase to 4,335

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority has reported three new deaths from the...
Seattle Times



FeedDallas

Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: Dallas County Sees Record Number Of New Coronavirus Cases (257) And Deaths (16) https://t.co/1EfmFcjGLr #dallas 9 hours ago

debperl8

Debbie Perlstein RT @CBSDFW: Dallas County Sees Record Number Of New Coronavirus Cases (257) And Deaths (16) https://t.co/LKCvzUra0Y 9 hours ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW Dallas County Sees Record Number Of New Coronavirus Cases (257) And Deaths (16) https://t.co/LKCvzUra0Y 9 hours ago


Butte County Public Health suspects more cases to come from Palermo gathering [Video]

Butte County Public Health suspects more cases to come from Palermo gathering

Butte County Public Health has been investigating the Mother’s Day service at the Palermo Bible Family Church for coronavirus contamination.

Credit: KHSL
Maryland Launches Campaign Promoting Importance Of Contact Tracing [Video]

Maryland Launches Campaign Promoting Importance Of Contact Tracing

As the number of coronavirus cases in Maryland continues to climb, the state's health department is launching a new campaign to educate people about the importance of contact tracing.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:42