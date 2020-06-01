Dallas County Sees Record Number Of New Coronavirus Cases (257) And Deaths (16)
To the extent possible, please find ways to maintain 6 foot social distancing, wear a face covering when in crowds," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.
Butte County Public Health suspects more cases to come from Palermo gatheringButte County Public Health has been investigating the Mother’s Day service at the Palermo Bible Family Church for coronavirus contamination.
Maryland Launches Campaign Promoting Importance Of Contact TracingAs the number of coronavirus cases in Maryland continues to climb, the state's health department is launching a new campaign to educate people about the importance of contact tracing.