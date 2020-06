The Game movie (1997) - Michael Douglas, Sean Penn, Deborah Kara Unger Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:34s - Published 1 hour ago The Game movie (1997) - Michael Douglas, Sean Penn, Deborah Kara Unger The Game movie trailer (1997) - Plot synopsis: After a wealthy banker is given an opportunity to participate in a mysterious game, his life is turned upside down when he becomes unable to distinguish between the game and reality. Director: David Fincher Writers: John Brancato, Michael Ferris Stars: Michael Douglas, Sean Penn, Deborah Kara Unger Genre: Action, Drama 0

