KCMO woman injured at Plaza protest says she wants change

VIDEO LIKE THIS FROMTHE PROTESTS OVER THEWEEKEND HAS BEENCIRCULATING ON SOCIALMEDIYOU CAN SEE A MANADDRESSING POLICE.THEN OFFICERS WALKTOWARD THE CROWD ANDSPRAY PEPPER SPRAY - ASTHEY ARREST THE MAN.THAT HAS PEOPLEQUESTIONG THEDEPARTMENTS USE OFFORCE DURING THESEPROTESTS.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSJOINS US LIVE.JORDAN - YOU TALKEWITH A WOMAN WHO SAYSSHE WAS HURT - WHENOFFICERS USED FORCEDURING A PROTEST.K-C-P-D HAS BEEN USINGTEAR GAS, BEAN BAG TYPDEVICES AND FORCEDURING PROTESTAND SOME HAVEQUESTIONED THAT USE --SO TODAY 41 ACTIONNEWS WENT TO POLICEFOR ANSWERS.Elisa VILLARREAO, injured duringprotest"Whenever we took thstreets and were coming backthis way, violence broke outunfortunately."ELISA VILLA ATTENDEDSUNDAY'S PROTEST WITHHER BOYFRIEND.SHE SAYS FOR THE MOSTPART, IT WAS A PEACEFULPROTEST.THEN, THINGS TOOK ATURN WHEN SHE WENT TOFRONT LINES.Elisa VILLARREAO, injured duringprotest"They told me to move back.

Icomplied.

I told them I was notbeing a threat to them.

I wasonly there to document."THAT'S WHEN SHE SAYSSHE WAS HIT BY ANOFFICER TRYING TO GETPEOPLE TO MOVE WITH HISBATON.VILLA'S FINGER IS BROKENIN TWO PLACEElisa VILLARREAO, injured duringprotest"They said they were going toswing and they did it and it hitme, even though they weren'taiming for me."THIS IS THE SAME WOMANTHAT SHOT THIS VIDEOTHE PREVIOUS DAY.IT HAS NOW BEEN VIEWMORE THAN TWO MILLIONTIMES.AND MANY AREQUESTIONING THE USE OFFORCE --K-C-P-D TOLD 41 ACTIONNEWS TUESDAY --THE MAN IN THAT VIDEOWAS ARRESTED ONMUNICIPAL CHARGES.AND QUOTE -- THERESPONSE FROM THECROWD WAS AGGRESSIVEAND VIOLENT" -- AND THATIS WHAT LED TO THEPEPPER SPRAY.ON TUESDAY, KANSAS CITYPOLICE CHIEF RICK SMITHRESPONDED TOQUESTIONS ABOUT THEDEPARTMENT'S USE OFFORCE OVER THE ENTIREWEEKEND...Chief Rick Smith, Kansas CityPoliceDepartment"We are not the onesthrowing things.

We are notthe ones doing that.

We arereacting to it.

I disagree withthe term aggressive.

Are wetrying to defend ourselves andtrying to bring safety back tothe city?

Yes."VILLA BELIEVES THEFORCE THAT WAS USED ONHER WAS WRONG ANDWHILE SHE MIGHT WANTAN APOLOGY, WHAT SHESAYS SHE REALLY WANTSIS CHANGE.Elisa VILLARREAO, injured duringprotest"I would appreciate more justnot harming unarmed citizens.What's the need for that?"POLICE SAY THEY DO NOTUSE FORCE ON PEACEFULPROTESTERS.A SPOKESMAN SAID THEYONLY USE FORCE WHENSOMEONE BREAKS THELAW OR EXHIBITASSAULTIVE BEHAVIORTOWARDS OFFICERS.ADDING - PROTESTERSSHOULD FOLLOW THEDIRECTORS OF OFFIC