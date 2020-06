Cole Sprouse says he is among the protesters who were arrested in Santa Monica, Calif., over the...



Related videos from verified sources Jamie Foxx Calls On 'Hollywood Friends' To Join Protests



Many stars are stepping out to join protestors demanding justice for George Floyd, but Jamie Foxx is calling on more of his "Hollywood friends" to take a stronger stand and come face to face with the.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:04 Published 5 hours ago Cole Sprouse arrested during Sunday protests



Cole Sprouse was arrested for peacefully protesting over the weekend in Santa Monica, California. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:57 Published 14 hours ago