Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:54s - Published
'They are best friends': Kourtney Kardashian's bond with Scott Disick

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are "best friends" after 2015 split, as sources insist Kourtney is "not open" to newly single Scott "in a romantic sense".

