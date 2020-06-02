Global  

Trump's Tear Gassed Bible Photo Op Signals Increasing Authoritarianism

In the White House Rose Garden on Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to deploy US military troops to stop protests over the death of George Floyd.

As Trump made his remarks, a crowd of peaceful protesters was tear-gassed outside of the White House.

The tear-gassing was to clear the way for Trump to walk to nearby St.

John's church and be photographed in front of it, holding a Bible.

According to Business Insider, videos showed demonstrators being pushed, struck with batons, and sprayed with chemicals.

Numerous scholars have long said that Trump has authoritarian tendencies.

They're alarmed at how Trump has exploited both the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide protests over George Floyd's death for political gain.

kat223

elizabeth RT @DaleDiamond6: Episcopal leaders are outraged that DJT had peaceful protesters, including clergy tear-gassed & shot with rubber bullets… 25 seconds ago

DaissyMarcano

Daissy Marcano RT @Newsweek: Reverend says she was tear-gassed outside White House so Trump could 'Hold a Bible and Look Christian' https://t.co/GlSC5EOeoG 28 seconds ago

CitizenWonk

CitizenWonk RT @tooldtobehere: No one should have been treated that way for a very tacky photo op. #TrumpDictatorship #TrumpPhotoOp #Democrats2020 R… 31 seconds ago

lillyslolly

Tonia Jones RT @sparksjls: The Episcopal Bishop of DC is outraged Trump used their church as a prop. “Holding a bible, one that declares that God is l… 1 minute ago

Joe_Khing

Joe Khing RT @HKrassenstein: @realDonaldTrump Trump is the one who made a “mistake.” He literally tear gassed peaceful protesters just so he could t… 1 minute ago

SilentDracon

SilentDracon RT @cmpuls3: People getting tear gassed so Trump could take a picture with a bible just so old timers who were gaslighted on religion by th… 1 minute ago

lisaletostak

Lisa Letostak RT @nytimes: At least 2 Republicans in Congress — Senators Ben Sasse and Tim Scott — are criticizing President Trump's response to protests… 1 minute ago

padan11

Daniel Baldwin @RepChipRoy @JimDeMint @SpeakerPelosi As peaceful protesters are gassed so trump can have a photo op is WRONG! If t… https://t.co/PlfAzkuKZX 2 minutes ago


Trump, Melania pose outside national shrine [Video]

Trump, Melania pose outside national shrine

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, D.C., a day after Trump deepened outrage by posing at a church clutching a bible after..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:57Published
Trump’s Bible Photo Op As Teargas Fired At George Floyd Protesters Angers Bishops [Video]

Trump’s Bible Photo Op As Teargas Fired At George Floyd Protesters Angers Bishops

Minutes after telling reporters he would deploy the military if state officials could not contain protests against police brutality across the nation, Donald Trump walked across the street from the..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published