Commissioners approve funding in budget for Navicent

As Macon-Bibb commissioners near approving a budget, they want to include funding for Medical Center Navicent Health.

Parents and students for feedback on their thoughts from online instruction to transportation and in-person schooling.

Happening now: as macon-bibb commissioners get closer to approving a budget, commissioners are making room to give the medical center, navicent health funding.

During this morning's budget committee meeting, commissioner al tillman said he will not approve a budget that doesn't give money to navicent.

He says the budget needs to financially support the hospital, and cut funding from operation hope, a program that helps with credit repair.

Commissioners approved a 50-thousand-dollar cut from operation hope, to go toward navicent.

"because with this situation going on with covid we just have to show that we support our public local hospital and so im hoping that commissioners will join in that effort to