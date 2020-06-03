Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sister of black man killed by French police organizes protest in Paris
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:00s - Published
Sister of black man killed by French police organizes protest in Paris

Sister of black man killed by French police organizes protest in Paris

Assa Traore, sister of Adama Traore, a black man killed by French police, organizes a protest in Paris, France on Tuesday (June 2).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Assa Traore, sister of Adama Traore, a black man killed by French police, organizes a protest in Paris, France on Tuesday (June 2).





Tweets about this

Banox6

Bano x https://t.co/KTsPYffUi7 Adama Traoré, the Malian French man who died in custody after being restrained and apprehe… https://t.co/LawoVoOS12 12 hours ago

miss_talie

... @Tisaksuk So disappointing. That protest was called by the sister of a black French teen that was killed by police. Yo pa merite sa 4 days ago

juliettelucie

juliette plants more trees 🌳🌲 @NAACP @EjToxicdoc @UN @TIME The protest was led by the sister of a black man killed by the French police. His name… https://t.co/mT4czvbc8X 5 days ago

Anne_O_Nyme

Emma Tension™ @GFlanneryArt @Trillburne @BrexitFoxy Our protest was for a black man (Adama Traoré) killed in 2016 by french polic… https://t.co/1ABgy6aqzT 5 days ago

NicolasLeal0

Revan (at home 🏡) @Gaohmee It was indeed banned few hours before. The protest was about BLM, justice for George Floyd and Adama Traor… https://t.co/MrBM1GSrM9 6 days ago

AzmarSG

Azmar @Matthew16151191 @ISCResearch @ChristinePolon1 It's about yet another man being killed by cops because he was black… https://t.co/KNj19O5vII 6 days ago

HarbiFaiza

Faïza Harbi #StayTheFuckHome✊🏻🌈 RT @MACWIIILD: @liyahh_thug A man called Adam Traoré was killed by the French police in 2016 during his arrest. People in France have been… 6 days ago

MACWIIILD

MacWild @liyahh_thug A man called Adam Traoré was killed by the French police in 2016 during his arrest. People in France h… https://t.co/TM0FNE8KYt 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Reverend Jide Macaulay: The UK Is Not Devoid Of Racism [Video]

Reverend Jide Macaulay: The UK Is Not Devoid Of Racism

Reverend Jide Macaulay talks about the right to protest but the importance of not harming one another as people around the world take to the streets. Black Lives Matter demonstrations have erupted..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
How the killing of George Floyd has upended America [Video]

How the killing of George Floyd has upended America

Cities across the US have been convulsed by protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after being arrested and handcuffed by a white officer who then kneeled on..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 02:47Published
'It's about time we stand up': the voices of the George Floyd protests [Video]

'It's about time we stand up': the voices of the George Floyd protests

Protests calling for justice for George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, have spread across the US. Thousands have taken to the streets to..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 02:12Published