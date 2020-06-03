Sister of black man killed by French police organizes protest in Paris
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:00s - Published
1 week ago
Sister of black man killed by French police organizes protest in Paris
Assa Traore, sister of Adama Traore, a black man killed by French police, organizes a protest in Paris, France on Tuesday (June 2).
Assa Traore, sister of Adama Traore, a black man killed by French police, organizes a protest in Paris, France on Tuesday (June 2).
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Reverend Jide Macaulay: The UK Is Not Devoid Of Racism Reverend Jide Macaulay talks about the right to protest but the importance of not harming one another as people around the world take to the streets. Black Lives Matter demonstrations have erupted.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:23 Published 22 hours ago
How the killing of George Floyd has upended America Cities across the US have been convulsed by protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after being arrested and handcuffed by a white officer who then kneeled on.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 02:47 Published 1 day ago