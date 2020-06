Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - Tuesday 6/2/20 Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 04:06s - Published 19 minutes ago Heating Up through Friday 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend "AND NOW, THEWEATHER EXPERTMETEOROLOGISTSCOTT DORVAL WITHYOUR PRECISIONFORECAST"HERE IS A LOOK ATTHE WEATHER WEARE EXPERIENCINGIN THE VALLEY...ACROSS THE STATEAND AROUND THENORTHWEST.THE SATELLITEPICTURE SHOWSHOW THE CLOUDSAND STORMS AREMOVING ACROSS THEREGION.THIS IS MY ON YOURSIDE FORECAST FORTOMORROW FOR FORMUCH OF SOUTHERNAND CENTRAL IDAHOSHOWING THE SKYCONDITION I EXPECTAS WELL AS THE HIGHAND LOWTEMPERATURES.MY EXTENDEDFORECAST SHOWSTHOSE SAME SKYAND TEMPERATURECONDITIONS FOR THENEXT WEEK.LET'S TAKE A LOOKAT THE YMCMECHANICALWEATHER PICTUREOF THE DAY.IF YOU HAVE APHOTO YOU WOULDLIKE TO SEND TO USPLEASE SUBMIT IT TOMY FACEBOOK PAGEAT CHIEFMETEOROLOGISTSCOTT DORVAL.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - Monday 6/1/20



Increasing Temperatures & Sunshine this Week Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 03:45 Published 1 day ago Scott Dorval's Idaho On Your Side Forecast - Friday 5/29/20



Windy with Record Heat Likely Saturday Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 04:42 Published 4 days ago