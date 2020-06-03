Global  

The man who sheltered 80 US protesters

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 02:29s - Published
As police closed down a street in Washington DC after curfew, hundreds of protesters found themselves trapped - until Rahul Dubey flung open his doors.

Tweets about this

Stephanie Deer RT @MotherJones: For more than eight hours last night, Rahul Dubey sheltered and fed nearly 70 strangers in his Washington, DC, home—preven… 3 seconds ago

sean crim RT @ABC7News: "I hope that my 13-year-old son grows up to be just as amazing as they are." Rahul Dubey opened his home to nearly 70 strang… 6 seconds ago

Las Odiosas. RT @gaywonk: Rahul Dubey took dozens of protesters into his home and sheltered them overnight while police waited outside to arrest them. R… 12 seconds ago

Kitty Eisele RT @DishCity: "I called the owner & was like, 'Brother, I’ve been ordering from you forever...We are held hostage.' He was like, 'We got yo… 21 seconds ago

YU HAO YU Amid mass arrests in Washington D.C., one resident sheltered over 50 protesters in his home overnight https://t.co/whz0P9ePVT 42 seconds ago