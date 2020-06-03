Protestors Chant 'Defund The Police' Outside Of Mayor Eric Garcetti's Home In Hancock Park
A group protesting the death of George Floyd stopped outside of Mayor Eric Garcetti's house in Hancock Park and began chanting "defund the police."
‘I hear you:’ Thousands of protestors gather outside of Eric Garcetti’s home as LA Mayor calls for peaceThousands of protesters gathered outside of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s home as he addressed the community and called for peace following several days of demonstrations and a citywide curfew sparked..