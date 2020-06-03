Think Positive: Despite Pandemic, Civil Unrest, Dow Jumps 268 Points

Global  

The stock market seemed to pay little to no attention to the civil unrest sweeping the US on Tuesday.

According to Markets Insider, US stocks rose as investors turned their attention towards encouraging signs of an economic reopening.

Overnight losses in equity futures evaporated by the market's open as traders eyed the prospect of new German stimulus.

Energy stocks finished 2.7% higher on Tuesday.

Materials and industrial shares also rose more than 1.2%.

Major indexes closed at session highs.

Oil prices gained as OPEC and its allies are said to favor extending production cuts.

