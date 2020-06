Carole Baskin awarded Joe Exotic's former zoo

BASKIN IS NOW THE OWNER OF HISINFAMOUS ANIMAL PARK.AN OKLAHOMA JUDGE RULED INFAVOR OF BASKIN'S BIG CATRESCUE CORPORATION IN ITSLAWSUIT AGAINST JOE EXOTIC'SZOO.THE COURT IS GIVING BASKINCONTROL OF THE 16 ACRE ANIMALPARK IN GARVIN COUNTY,OKLAHOMA, WITH ITS ARRAY OF BIGCATS.JOE EXOTIC REMAINS IN PRISONFOR HIS ATTEMPT TO HIRE AHITMAN TO KILL BASKIN.AN ATTORNEY FOR JEFF LOWE---WHO CURRENTLY OWNS JOE EXOTIC'SPARK--- SAYS BASKIN'S VICTORYWAS NOT UNEXPECTED.TENSIONS ARE REACHING A BOILINGPOINT ACROSS THE COUNTRY....

A US judge provides the latest chapter in a big cat saga that has gripped Netflix subscribers.