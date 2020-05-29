Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katie Price to visit her terminally ill mum for the first time since lockdown

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Katie Price to visit her terminally ill mum for the first time since lockdown

Katie Price to visit her terminally ill mum for the first time since lockdown

Katie Price is set to visit her terminally ill mother Amy for the first time since the UK's coronavirus lockdown began in March.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Katie Price wants fans to sign up for chance to win a virtual date with her [Video]

Katie Price wants fans to sign up for chance to win a virtual date with her

Former glamour model Katie Price has urged fans to sign up to a new dating app for the chance to "win a date" with her through the online platform.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published
Katie Price makes some noise to honour key workers [Video]

Katie Price makes some noise to honour key workers

Katie Price made some noise to honour key workers.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published