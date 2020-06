Madeira protesters gather for 8 minutes 40 seconds of silence Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 00:06s - Published 53 minutes ago Madeira protesters gather for 8 minutes 40 seconds of silence In Madeira, about 200 people held a silent protest, kneeling for 8 minutes, 40 seconds - roughly the time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd's throat, killing him and sparking protests nationwide. 0

