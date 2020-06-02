Global  

Boston Police "Take a Knee" amid George Floyd protests

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Boston Police 'Take a Knee' amid George Floyd protests

Boston Police "Take a Knee" amid George Floyd protests

A powerful moment outside the Boston Police headquarters Tuesday night, where a large crowd of protesters cheered after several Boston Police officers "take a knee" amid Boston protests.

