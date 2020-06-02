Boston Police "Take a Knee" amid George Floyd protests
A powerful moment outside the Boston Police headquarters Tuesday night, where a large crowd of protesters cheered after several Boston Police officers "take a knee" amid Boston protests.
Joe Santangelo11510 RT @NickEmmonsTV: Officers kneel as protesters chant “take a knee” outside Boston Police headquarters #WBZ #GeorgeFloydProtests #Boston htt… 3 seconds ago
Mark Matuschak RT @WCVB: Powerful moment outside #Boston police HQ, where a large crowd of protesters cheer after @BostonPolice officers "take a knee" ami… 1 minute ago
Casey Billings RT @RaulNBCBoston: Extremely tense moment in #Boston.
The crowd chants “take a knee” and to calm the situation, a number of police officers… 1 minute ago
Tom Maloney RT @WCVB: .@bostonpolice officers outside BPD headquarters take a knee, as a large crowd of protesters chant outside the police HD. #BREAKI… 1 minute ago
Juergen Roth RT @WCVB: Boston Police "Take a Knee" amid George Floyd protests https://t.co/k6zMCwgKl2 2 minutes ago
Sam Quinn RT @BostonTVPhotog: Officers in front of Boston Police Headquarters starting to take a knee. Crowd has grown significantly.
📸by @camgoggi… 3 minutes ago
Protesters Cheer As Boston Police Kneel Outside HeaquartersA crowd of protesters erupted in cheers as Boston Police officers took a knee.
Officers use gas to disperse Milwaukee protesters after gathering declared 'unlawful' by policeMinutes after Milwaukee Police declared a gathering of protesters 'unlawful,' officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd north of downtown Milwaukee that until then had been chanting "we are peaceful."