Roadhouse Cinemas to reopen

THE DINE-IN THEATRE HASSEVERAL CHALLENGES --INCLUDING FOLLOWING CDCGUIDELINES -- AS WELL AS AVERY LIMITED NUMBER OF NEWMOVIE RELEASES.THE EXPERIENCE WILL BE QUITEDIFFERENT FOR MOVIE GOERS ATROADHOUSE CINEMAS -- WHEN ITREOPENS JUNE 10TH.

SOCIALDISTANCING GUIDELINES MEANONLY 50-PERCENT CAPACITY INEACH OF THE NINE THEATERS.

"WEWANT PEOPLE BACK AT THEMOVIES, BUT WE WANT PEOPLE TOFEEL COMFORTABLE AND SAFE.LIKE I SAID, THAT'S FOR OURGUESTS AND OUR STAFF ALIKE.ROADHOUSE ALSO PLANS ARIGOROUS CLEANING SCHEDULE OFEACH THEATER -- FOLLOWINGEVERY SHOWING.

ROADHOUSE SAYSIT HAD TO LAYOFF ALL OF ITS109 EMPLOYEES BACK IN MARCH.THE PLAN NOW IS TO HIRE BACK30 PERCENT OF THE WORKFORCE TOSTART.

THEN AS THEATERCAPACITY IS ALLOWED TOINCREASE -- THE HIRING OF MOREWORKERS WILL FOLLOW.

"WE HAVEOUR LIMITATIONS, BUT AS THEGOVERNOR ALLOWS AND ASBUSINESS ALLOWS, WE WANTEVERYONE BACK.

WE MISS OURFAMILY." FOR NOW -- ROADHOUSEPLANS TO SHOW A MIX OF NEWRELEASES AND CLASSICS -- WITHPRICES STARTING OUT AT JUST 4-DOLLARS.

THE BIGGEST CHALLENGEFOR ROADHOUSE MIGHT BE A LACKOF NEW MOVIES.

HOLLYWOOD HASALREADY PUSHED BACK THEPREMIERE DATES FOR TENET,MULAN AND WONDER WOMAN 1984UNTIL LATER THIS SUMMER."THERE'S STILL A LOT OF GOODSTUFF.

BLACK WIDOW MIGHT HAVEBEEN PUSHED TO 2021.

ROADHOUSE TELLS KGUN 9 --PLANS TO BUILD A SECONDTHEATRE AT ORACLE AND RIVER --ARE ON HOLD -- AS THEY WAIT TOSEE HOW THE INDUSTRY REBOUNDS.