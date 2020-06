Locals hold solidarity walk in Downtown Bakersfield

COORDINATED A SOLIDARITY WALKIN DOWNTOWN BAKERSFIELD...EARLIER TODAY 23ABC'S ALEX BELLSPOKE WITH THEM AFTER THE WALKABOUT WHY PLANNING THEEVEN WAS IMPORTANT.WHEN HUSBAND AND WIFE CHERLY ANDMICAH NILSSON REACHEDOUT TO THEIR FAMILY AND FRIENDSTO PLAN A SOLIDERTYWALK ...... THEY DIDNT EXPECTTHAT OVER 200 PEOPLE FROM THECOMMUNITY WOULD SHOW UP."SO WE JUST DECIDED OKAY LETS DOTHIS.LETS BRING OUR COMMUNITYTOGETHER AND LET OUR BLACKBROTHERAND SISTERS KNOW THAT WE ARELISTENING AND THAT WE ARE READYTOTAKE AN INTITAIVE AND BE BYTHERE SIDE AND STAND UP TO MAKEA CHANGE."CHERYL SAYS WITH THE RECENTDEATH OF GEORGE FLOYDAND DEMONSTRATIONS ACROSS THENATION THE ISSUEOF RACIAL INJUSTICE HIT CLOSE TOHOME BECAUSE OF HERFAMILY." MY NEPHEWS I HAVE THREEBIRACIALNEPHEWS ...AND JUST THE IDEA OFTHE LIVES THAT THEY HAVE TOLIVE... WHICH ISSOMETHING I CANT EVEN UNDERSTANDEVEN REMOTELY ON A DAILY BASISIS JUSTHEART BREAKING TO ME.

ANDHONESTLY THE FACT THAT I LIVEDTHROUGH THERODNEY KING RIOTS 23 YEARS AGOOR SOMETHING AND THEN TO BEFACED WITHTHIS GOING ON IN OUR WORLD AGAINIT WAS JUST TOO MUCH.

AND BEINGSILENT JUSTDIDNT SEEM LIKE THE RIGHT THINGTO DO."THE WALK BEGAN AT THE BEALELIBRARY IN DOWNTOWNBAKERSFIELD AND WENT TOTRUXTON.....H...18TH ANDQ...AFTERTHE WALK PEOPLE FROM THECOMMUNITY SPOKE ABOUT THEIRTHOUGHTS AND EXPERIENCES WITHRACIAL INJUSTICES WHICHCHERYL SAYS IS VITAL."JUST TO HEAR FROM THEIR MOUTHSWHATTHEY EXPERIENCE HERE INBAKERSFIELD.

ITS NOT WHATSHAPPENING IN LA ORANYWHERE ELSE.

THEY SPOKE ABOUTTHEIR EXPERIENCE HERE AND HOWGREATFUL THEY WERE TO BE A PARTOF THIS TODAY.

