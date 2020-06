Prominent Packers take part in "Blackout Tuesday" movement Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:04s - Published 23 minutes ago Prominent Packers take part in "Blackout Tuesday" movement 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BUT RIGHT NOW,PACKERS PLAYERSAREN'T EXACTLYTHINKING ABOUTFOOTBALL...MANY, TAKING TOSOCIAL MEDIA TODAY -TO TAKE PART IN THE"BLACKOUT TUESDAY"MOVEMENT...THE PACKERSORGANIZATIONITSELF, LEADING THECHARGE...AS PROMINENTPLAYERS LIKE AARONRODGERS, AARONJONES, DAVANTEADAMS AND PRESTONSMITH JOIN IN...POSTING BLACKBACKGROUND WITHTHE HASHTAGBLACKOUT TUESDAY...THE MOVEMENT,DESIGNED TOPROMOTE POLICYCHANGE IN THE WAKEOF GEORGE FLOYD'SDEATH...MINNEAPOLISNATIVE BILLY TURNER,WITH A POWERFULCAPTION...THE PACKERS RIGHTGUARD SAYS QUOTE"MY SKIN SHOULD NOTTHREATEN YOU...MY HAIR SHOULDN'TSCARE YOU...MY FATE SHOULDNOT BE MURDER...END QUOTE..OUR CHANCELLORJOHNSON SPOKEWITH TURNER TODAYIN AN EXCLUSIVE,ONE-ON-ONEINTERVIEW...HE JOINS US WITHMORE...BRANDON, BILLYTURNER GREW UPJUST A FEW MINUTE





You Might Like

Tweets about this