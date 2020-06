Millions Show Support By Participating In #BlackoutTuesday, But Many Say Sharing Image Cannot Be Ending Point Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:12s - Published 2 hours ago Millions Show Support By Participating In #BlackoutTuesday, But Many Say Sharing Image Cannot Be Ending Point Using the hashtags "Blackout Tuesday" and "The Show Must Be Paused," millions of social media users posted a black square to their accounts following days of unrest over the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend