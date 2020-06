'We've got to stand up for what we believe in,' Brockton protester says Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:07s - Published 53 minutes ago 'We've got to stand up for what we believe in,' Brockton protester says A protester on the front lines of a Brockton protest Tuesday night said he came for peace, and to make sure the message "Black Lives Matter" was delivered. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this