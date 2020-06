Young people organize rally Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:14s - Published 2 hours ago There will be more protests of George Floyd's death, here in the metro. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BE A CALL FOR AN END TO POLICEBRUTALITY, AND RECOGNITION THATBLACK LIVES MATTER...AND SIMILAR TO THE CIVIL RIGHTSERA...THISMARCH IS ORGANIZED BY YOUTH,FROM TOP TOBOTTOM... CITIES FROM COAST TO COAST HAVESEENPROTESTS OF OUTRAGE AND ANGEROVERGEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH... AND NOWANOTHER DEMONSTRATIONPOWERD BY YOUNG PEOPLE IS DEEPIN THEPLANNING STAGES...CALVERT WHITE1:51-1:54IT TAKES SO MUCH MORE TOORGANIZE YOU KNOW THAN ICOULD'VE ANTICIPATEDMAISIE BROWN, AND CALVERT WHITEAREWITH BLACK LIVES MATTERMISSISSIPPI...THEY'RE THE LEAD ORGANIZERS OF APROTEST AND MARCH THAT WILLGATHER AT THEGOVERNOR'S MANSION SATURDAY...GOVERNOR TATE REEVES SAYSPROTEST ISPROTECTED IN MISSISSIPPI, BUT HEAND LAW ENFORCEMENT WON'TTOLERATEVIOLENCE...TATE REEVESREEVESCOMMENTS ON PROTESTING:10-:17THEY WILL NEVER STAND BACK, THEYWILL LEAN IN. AND YOU WILL NOTLIKETHE RESULTSBUTT THESE SOTS TOGETHERMAISIE BROWN7:04-7:11I DON'T THINK TATE REEVES, UM ORANY WHITE PERSON UM CAN TELL USWHAT'S AN ACCEPTABLE FORMOF PROTEST, AND WHAT'S NOT BROWNSAYS THEY HAVE SAFETYPRECAUTIONS,SO IF AGITATORS SHOW...THEYDON'STEAL THE NARRATIVE, AND PURPOSEOF THEPROTEST...THEY SAY THEY HAVE BEEN INCOMMUNICATIONWITH CITY LEADERS, INCLUDING THEMAYOR,AND POLICE, AND HAVE BEENPROMISED THEIRFREEDOM OF ASSEMBLY WILL NOT BEBLOCKED..THESE YOUNG PEOPLE, AND OTHERSINVOLVED INTHIS MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE... .ADMONISHING THOSE TAKING TOSOCIAL MEDIATO DISPARAGE WHAT'S HAPPENING ATTHMOMENT IN OUR COUNTRY...CALVERT WHITE13:11-13:22YOU ARE BLIND, YOU KNOW...ANDFOR YOU TO SNUB IT WITH ALLLIVESMATTER IS FRANKLY DISRESPECTFUL.BECAUSE WE'RE NOT SAYING THATOTHER LIVES DON'T MATTER, BUTWE'RE SAYING THAT BLACK LIVESMATTER THE PLANNING FOR SATURDAY'SMARCH CONTINUES...BOTH BROWN AND WHITE SAY THATYOU CAN HELPWITH DONATIONS OF PPE ANDBEVERAGES AT THEMISSISSIPPI VOTES, AT 510 GEORGESTREETFROM NOON TO 2PM...THE RALLY GATHERS AT THEGOVERNORMANSION SATURDAY AT 3PM...RAINOR SHINE..TROY JOHNSON...16 WAPT NEWS AT10... ALSO NEW TONIGHT....THE PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THENATI





Tweets about this Troy Johnson Young members of ⁦@Blklivesmatter⁩ Mississippi plan every aspect of a protest set for Saturday in Jackson. They tel… https://t.co/l2UglIBvcc 35 minutes ago charity Young people organize rally https://t.co/qp9JlbSoUt BAYBEE Maisie said, “I don’t think that TATE REEVES or white pe… https://t.co/zwZAt5LdyQ 53 minutes ago Wanda Faison A collective of Youth Organizers Have gathered together to organize a Rally for this upcoming Friday. Make sure to… https://t.co/0f1E93MqQN 1 day ago Kam❣️ RT @DBushhh: “Let us march on 'til victory is won” it was amazing to see young people organize a rally to shed light on the tragic events t… 3 days ago D'Abreian Bush™ “Let us march on 'til victory is won” it was amazing to see young people organize a rally to shed light on the trag… https://t.co/6jPoEeLYp6 3 days ago debra.wheeler RT @CoMissourian: Mary Ratliff, president of the Columbia chapter of the NAACP, said she is glad to see "young people picking up the mantle… 4 days ago Columbia Missourian Mary Ratliff, president of the Columbia chapter of the NAACP, said she is glad to see "young people picking up the… https://t.co/6Nz8yskzKj 4 days ago