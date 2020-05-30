Demonstrators Gather In Front Of White House In Washington D.C. Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:18s - Published 2 hours ago Demonstrators Gather In Front Of White House In Washington D.C. A large crowd of peaceful demonstrators remained in front of the White House on Tuesday after clashes with federal police the day before. Natalie Brand reports live from the White House grounds. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this