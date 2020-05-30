Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Demonstrators Gather In Front Of White House In Washington D.C.

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:18s - Published
Demonstrators Gather In Front Of White House In Washington D.C.

Demonstrators Gather In Front Of White House In Washington D.C.

A large crowd of peaceful demonstrators remained in front of the White House on Tuesday after clashes with federal police the day before.

Natalie Brand reports live from the White House grounds.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Trump falsely accuses D.C. police of refusing to help Secret Service at White House demonstration. Officers were there.

WASHINGTON — Hours after uniformed Secret Service agents clashed with demonstrators outside the...
Seattle Times - Published

White House protests turn violent

Protests have turned violent in Washington DC as police tried to disperse demonstrators in the lead...
SBS - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump's Tear Gassed Bible Photo Op Signals Increasing Authoritarianism [Video]

Trump's Tear Gassed Bible Photo Op Signals Increasing Authoritarianism

In the White House Rose Garden on Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to deploy US military troops to stop protests over the death of George Floyd. As Trump made his remarks, a crowd of peaceful..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Protesters storm White House lawn to peacefully demand justice for George Floyd [Video]

Protesters storm White House lawn to peacefully demand justice for George Floyd

Protesters storm Donald Trump's White House lawn on early Tuesday night (June 2) to peacefully demand justice for George Floyd.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:24Published