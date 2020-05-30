Demonstrators Gather In Front Of White House In Washington D.C.
A large crowd of peaceful demonstrators remained in front of the White House on Tuesday after clashes with federal police the day before.
Natalie Brand reports live from the White House grounds.
Trump's Tear Gassed Bible Photo Op Signals Increasing AuthoritarianismIn the White House Rose Garden on Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to deploy US military troops to stop protests over the death of George Floyd.
As Trump made his remarks, a crowd of peaceful..
Protesters storm White House lawn to peacefully demand justice for George FloydProtesters storm Donald Trump's White House lawn on early Tuesday night (June 2) to peacefully demand justice for George Floyd.