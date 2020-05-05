Protesters march to Lincoln Memorial

On Tuesday (June 2) under the watchful eyes of the National Guard stationed on the steps leading up to the memorial.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of major U.S. cities on Tuesday for an eighth consecutive night of protests over the death of a black man in police custody, defying pleas by mayors, strict curfews and other measures meant to curtail them.

Jason Brovich, who provided Reuters with the video, said the group mostly dispersed before the curfew, starting at 7 p.m.

Local time.

Although rallies on behalf of Floyd and other victims of police brutality have been largely peaceful during the day, after dark each night crowds have turned to rioting, vandalism, arson and looting.

On Monday night (June 1), five police officers were hit by gunfire in two cities.

The head of the U.S. National Guard said on Tuesday 18,000 Guard members were assisting local law enforcement in 29 states.