WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

7 mph.
Wednesday A slightchance of showers between 11amand 2pm, then a chance ofshowers and thunderstormsafter 2pm.
Mostly sunny, witha high near 90.
West wind 10to 15 mph, with gusts as highas 24 mph.
Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.Wednesday Night A chance ofshowers and thunderstormsbefore 2am.
Mostly cloudy,with a low around 69.
Westwind 7 to 10 mph.
Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.
ThursdayA chance of showers between8am and 2pm, then showers andthunderstorms likely after2pm.
Partly sunny, with a highnear 86.
West wind around 5mph.
Chance of precipitationis 60%.
Thursday Night Showersand thunderstorms likelybefore 2am, then a slightchance of showers.
Mostlycloudy, with a low around 68.Chance of precipitation is60%.
Friday A chance ofshowers and thunderstormsafter 8am.
Partly sunny, witha high near 86.
Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.
FridayNight A chance of showers andthunderstorms before 2am.Partly cloudy, with a lowaround 69.
Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.
SaturdayA chance of showers andthunderstorms after 2pm.Mostly sunny, with a high near85.
Chance of precipitation is30%.
Saturday Night A chanceof showers and thunderstormsbefore 8pm.
Partly cloudy,with a low around 63.
Chanceof precipitation is 30%.Sunday Sunny, with a high near79.
Sunday Night Partlycloudy, with a low around 58.Monday Mostly sunny, with ahigh near 79.
Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a lowaround 60.
Tuesday Mostsunny, with a high near 82.WE CAN'T HONOR THE CL