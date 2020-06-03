Global  

WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:41s - Published
WMAR-2 News Weather at 11
WMAR-2 News Weather at 11
0
7 mph.

Wednesday A slightchance of showers between 11amand 2pm, then a chance ofshowers and thunderstormsafter 2pm.

Mostly sunny, witha high near 90.

West wind 10to 15 mph, with gusts as highas 24 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.Wednesday Night A chance ofshowers and thunderstormsbefore 2am.

Mostly cloudy,with a low around 69.

Westwind 7 to 10 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

ThursdayA chance of showers between8am and 2pm, then showers andthunderstorms likely after2pm.

Partly sunny, with a highnear 86.

West wind around 5mph.

Chance of precipitationis 60%.

Thursday Night Showersand thunderstorms likelybefore 2am, then a slightchance of showers.

Mostlycloudy, with a low around 68.Chance of precipitation is60%.

Friday A chance ofshowers and thunderstormsafter 8am.

Partly sunny, witha high near 86.

Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.

FridayNight A chance of showers andthunderstorms before 2am.Partly cloudy, with a lowaround 69.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

SaturdayA chance of showers andthunderstorms after 2pm.Mostly sunny, with a high near85.

Chance of precipitation is30%.

Saturday Night A chanceof showers and thunderstormsbefore 8pm.

Partly cloudy,with a low around 63.

Chanceof precipitation is 30%.Sunday Sunny, with a high near79.

Sunday Night Partlycloudy, with a low around 58.Monday Mostly sunny, with ahigh near 79.

Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a lowaround 60.

Tuesday Mostsunny, with a high near 82.WE CAN'T HONOR THE CL





