Protestors march in Van Wert for 'No Justice No Peace'

A march for justice held today in van wert ohio..with the help of the sheriff's department. More than one hundred showed up in van wert... walking the streets of van wert to have their voices heard...guided by deputies and by a sheriff who says he's equally frustrated as protestors... at what he saw happen in minneapolis.

3 disgusted,frustrated whatever other words go along with that situation as so many arevan wert sheriff thomas riggenbach is driving to the next intersection...helping block traffic so protestors on tuesday could march.people exercising 1st amendment doing it peacefully respectfully thats exactly hwo it should be he says the department was given a heads up on monday by organizer taelor seman.?nats?

We want to give a voice to black people in van wert to say we're hereseman set up a facebook group ... hoping to see support for black people... especially after what she saw in fort wayne this weekend.as a black person or poc things tend to escalate to be violent so they want to match their energy so when i saw what happened in fw i was disappointed not surprsiedher and many others feeling the same way.can we just stay at the corner in vw our community to show black people they have allies in this community sheriff higgenbach says videos he saw of the minneapolis police officer kneeling on george floyds neck is 'unacceptable'.is not what law enforcement is abouthe says these peaceful protests allow a clear message to be sent... ?nats?one he says he's listening too...and one of change protestors hope will happen soon.?nats ?

