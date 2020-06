Anonymous couple helps nurse in need

SICKEST COVID-19 PATIENTS INNEW YORK... FINALLY ARRIVEDHOME.KATIE BANAS IS EXCITED TOSEE HER TWIN SONS.

BUT,BEFORE SHE CAN SCOOP THEM UPFOR A BIG HUG... SHE NEEDSTO QUARANTINE FOR TWO WEEKS.LAST FRIDAY - PROBLEM SOLVERCORI DUKE... SHARED THESTORY OF KATIE'S NEED FOR APLACE TO QUARANTINE.

AS SOONAS WE AIRED IT... MANY OFYOU WERE STEPPING UP TO HELPTHE NURSE WHO HAS HELPED SOMANY.KATIE BANAS HAS BEEN AWAYFROM HOME FOR THE LAST 8WEEKS... LEAVING BEHIND HERTWIN BABY BOYS WHILE SHESERVED ON THE FRONTLINES INNEW YORK CITY..

TAKING CAREOF THE SOME OF THE MOSTCRITICALLY ILL COVID -19PATIENTS." it's been the hardestthing in the world, but i'mprotecting my children moreby not being there and notexposing them to thisvirus." HER FEAR WHILE SHEWAS AWAY... NOT FINDING ASAFE PLACE TO QUARATINEWHEN SHE CAME HOME.

THIS,AFTER SHE FOUND OUT HERPROGRAM WOULD NOT PROVIDEFREE A HOTEL STAY IN TULSALIKE SHE ORIGINALLY THOUGHT." what they didn't reallyadvertise was that thosefree hotels were going to bein harder hit areas.

Sincetulsa is not a harder hitarea, we only got a 10dollar discount per night."KATIE'S MOTHER REACHED OUTTO THE PROBLEM SOLVERS LASTWEEK..

AFTER NOT KNOWINGWHERE TO TURN AND RUNNINGOUT OF OPTIONS.1:07 We started reaching outto people that might have acamper in storage or someawards points on their hotelrewards program and it justwasn't coming together so Ithought I would reach outand see if Channel 2 hadheard anything about anyoptions WE SET OUT TO ASKYOU... THE PEOPLEOF GREEN COUNTRY IF THEREWERE OPTIONS FOR KATIE.TURNS OUT..

A LOCAL ANDHUMBLE COUPLE FELT IT IN ONTHEIR HEARTS TO OFFER OURLOCAL HERO AN ALL PAID FOR14-DAY STAY AT A HOTEL...AND KATIE GLADLY ACCEPTED.SHE TELLS US SHE IS BLOWNAWAY BY THE COUPLE'SKINDNESS AND GENEROSITY.she said, my family and Iare overwhelmed with thekindness that we have beenshown and the number ofoffers to help.

AND EVENMORE AWESOME..On the day the story aired avery charitable couple whowish to remain anonymousoffered to help me be safelyquarantined when I returnedto Tulsa.

I will be forevergrateful for theirgenerosity.

THE HILTON HOTELIN WHICH KATIE WILL BESTAYING OFFERED A DISCOUNTEDRATETO HONOR KATIE'S SERVICE INTHE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19.The family that reached outthey told us the whole storyof what's going on and theygave us the opportunity toplay host and safely welcomethis member of Caroosa backto their community in a safeway." CORI DUKE 2WFYKATIE WILL STAY INQUARANTINE FOR THE NEXT TWO